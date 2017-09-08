× Alabama State Parks have camping room available for evacuees

Officials with the Alabama State Parks System say they still have overnight accommodations available at several parks as thousands of people evacuate in advance of Hurricane Irma.

As of midday Friday, only two parks were already at full capacity, Rickwood Caverns State Park in Warrior and Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort.

Dry camping – camping in self-contained recreational vehicles/campers that do not require hook-up of any kind – will also be allowed in state parks’ parking lots. Each RV must have its own clean water supply, although campers will be allowed to fill tanks at the parks’ nearest available source. RVs must also be able to contain all wastewater (gray and black) with no emptying of any wastewater tank onto the ground, but owners may use park dumping stations.

All rooms will also be made pet-friendly for evacuees. The normal pet cleaning fee will apply.

“We will waive our cancellation policy and refund guest deposits for any of our patrons who have existing overnight reservations for the coming week, or next weekend (Sept. 15-17),” said Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks System Director. “Evacuees are encouraged to check our social media channels frequently as we expect availability to change each day as the circumstances with the changing storm path evolve.”

Those seeking a spot to stay should visit the Alabama State Park website for updates and check the Facebook page of each park by following the links below. Park officials ask that you call 1-800-ALA-PARK (1-800-252-7275) to confirm availability before heading to the park.

While parks in the southern portion of the state are likely to fill first, Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores is reporting a large number of campsites available.

The following numbers from a survey of all state parks on Friday show the available accommodations (availability subject to change).