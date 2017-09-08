× Law enforcement search for fleeing suspect in area of Lakewood Elementary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm that a suspect ran from a traffic stop in the area of Lakewood Elementary on Friday morning. HPD notified the school, which secured the perimeter.

Now, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies have joined the search for the suspect in the area of Phillips Road and Kenwood Drive.

Neighbors in the area tell WHNT a man stopped his car near the corner of Phillips Road around 9:45 Friday morning. Witnesses say he grabbed his car license plate off his car and took off on foot.

Officials are not drawing the link between the search for this suspect and the hunt for Landon Harbin, suspected of killing his mother in Meridianville. However, we have confirmed that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the manhunt for Harbin, is now on the scene of the Huntsville Police traffic stop.

A spokesperson for HPD says they have no idea if the person who fled the car is, in fact, Harbin. However, that spokesperson does say the car involved was a red Chevy Cobalt. The sheriff’s office said in a release on Thursday that Harbin was last seen driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with an Alabama fire fighter tag #58791F.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on scene and will keep you updated with the latest on this developing story.