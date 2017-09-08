Irma maintains Category 4 strength; hurricane warnings extend northward along the Florida peninsula

Irma remains a powerful Category Four hurricane Friday evening, and the forecast right-hand, northward turn is still going to happen Saturday night into Sunday morning. South Florida will take a direct hit from an intense hurricane; then it moves inland likely staying over the Florida peninsula from the southern end to the Georgia border: almost 400 miles.

Twenty-four hours over land will take a toll on Irma’s strength and organization, and as long as the current track pans out, we expect it to weaken considerably from southern Georgia to the Atlanta area between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. It’s the late Monday into Tuesday time frame when we expect gusty winds and heavy rain to move into the Tennessee Valley.

Don’t travel into Florida east of Tallahassee. This will not have a dramatic impact on the ‘Panhandle’ or Alabama. In fact, you can carry on with vacation plans if they take you to Panama City, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Mobile, Biloxi or New Orleans this weekend and next week. Be watchful; a slight shift in the track could bring some rain and wind as far west as Pensacola.

Irma’s impact in Alabama? By the time Irma’s remnants get to Alabama, the storm likely spins down to Tropical Depression status: maximum sustained winds around 30-40 miles per hour with some occasionally-higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center’s track: There’s a lot of anxiety about being “in the cone” now. Honestly, the weather forecast has not changed significantly in the past 36 hours, but the NHC track has gradually shifted closer and closer to North Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

The line will likely still shift back and forth a little, but as long as we remain near and west of the center, our worst problems are more of an inconvenience (windy, wet weather) than a major weather threat.

Click here to read the Tennessee Valley weather forecast discussion for an in depth analysis on what to expect once Irma arrives in Alabama and Tennessee.

Below is the official forecast advisory from the National Hurricane Center.