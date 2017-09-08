Hate letter sent to Texas A&M coach, wife takes to Twitter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Charlene Sumlin, the wife of Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin, has taken to Twitter about a letter sent to their home. She asked the Twitter-verse how “any part” of the situation was OK.

A disgruntled fan sent a letter to Kevin Sumlin that included a racial slur. It read:

You suck as a coach! You’re a n***** and can’t win! Please get lost! or else

Charlene asked the sender if it ever occurred to them that a child may open it.

Many have wondered about Kevin Sumlin’s job status after his Aggies lost to UCLA Sunday night. The team blew a 34-point lead. At least one member of the school’s board has called for his job.