Harvest man who shot daughter's boyfriend after finding him hiding in her closet sentenced to 6 months probation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A longtime Madison school teacher charged with shooting his 13-year-old daughter’s boyfriend after finding him hiding in her closet in the middle of the night has entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor assault charge and received a sentence of six months probation, the prosecutor said today.

Fitzgerald McQueen, 52, had faced a second-degree assault charge in the shooting. The case went to trial in January, but the jury deadlocked and could not reach a verdict.

The defense argued McQueen found Jaizon Collins, who turned 18 the night of the shooting, naked, hiding in his daughter’s closet around 3 a.m., in November 2015. The home is in Anderson Hills in Harvest.

McQueen testified that he warned Collins not to move. McQueen testified Collins lunged towards him, so he fired one shot, which hit Collins in the stomach.

The prosecution claimed McQueen shot the unarmed teen without warning. Collins testified he was wearing his underwear when he was shot.

The case was set to be tried again next week before Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate, but the two sides reached a plea agreement to the misdemeanor assault charge, according to Tim Gann, chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney’s office.