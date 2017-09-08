× Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency as of Friday evening ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Ivey had previously issued a limited supplemental State of Emergency to address immediate needs, but due to possible response needs in portions of Alabama and surrounding states, she decided to expand the measure.

“We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Irma. Although at this point is does not appear that Alabama will face the brunt of the storm, we will certainly be affected and we must be ready to respond, no matter what comes our way,” Governor Ivey said. “By declaring a full State of Emergency we are ensuring that all resources and personnel are in place to respond, in the event they are needed here in Alabama or elsewhere. All Alabamians should remain weather aware and follow all guidance from their local officials.”

Irma’s impact in north Alabama?

