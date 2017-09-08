Friday Forecast: looking good for week two of Football Friday 2017!

Today’s forecast looks fantastic: highs around 75ºF to 80ºF with full sun, a light northeast breeze. Thinking about football yet? The weather for Week Zero was great, Week One was not, and now Week Two will be great again.

We see no threat of rain, storms, or excessively hot, humid weather at all. Instead, this Friday night features comfortably cool weather: kick off temperatures around 70ºF slowly dropping to the lower and mid-60s in the fourth quarter under a fair sky.

