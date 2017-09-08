Fit for the Cure: A free bra fitting event to help fight breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you wearing the right size bra? BELK invites you to come out and get "fit" for an amazing cause.

BELK's "Fit for a Cure" event which supports breast cancer research and prevention returns to the Tennessee Valley next week. Belk has locations in the Parkway Place Mall, Bridge Street and the Decatur Mall. For every fitting and purchase of a Wacoal bra a donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.