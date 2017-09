It’s time to vote for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week! The third week of voting features East Limestone, Guntersville, Madison Academy and New Hope. Voting is unlimited, so show your support for your favorite school as much as you can! Voting starts at 5 a.m. on Friday, September 8 and ends at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

We’ll visit the pep rally of the winning school on Friday, September 15!

Good luck to each school!