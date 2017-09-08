Bob Jones v James Clemens; Priceville v West Limestone; North Jackson v DAR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entering Friday night's Madison City Bowl, Bob Jones was 5-0 against James Clemens in the series. The Patriots continued that streak blowing out the Jets, 40-14.

A Class 4A, Region 8 battle between West Limestone and Priceville. Both teams were trying to notch their first win of the season but only one could prevail. West Limestone comes out on top over Priceville, 27-3.

North Jackson, coming off a loss to Cullman last week, visiting a DAR squad who dominated Douglas in week one. This one was a thriller with North Jackson squeezing by DAR, 26-24.