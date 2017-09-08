Austin v Decatur; Muscle Shoals v Florence; Southside Gadsden v Fort Payne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ogle Stadium is home to both Austin and Decatur but the two schools are anything but friendly neighbors when it comes to football. The River City rivalry dates all the way back to 1965. Austin, the top ranked team in the state in Class 6A, is now 3-0 after blanking Decatur 49-0.

Another Class 6A Region 8 rivalry between Muscle Shoals and Florence at Braly Stadium. Muscle Shoals ultimately pulled away to top Florence, 47-29.

Fort Payne continued to bring the pain Friday night, defeating Class 6A Region 7 foe Southside-Gadsden 28-14.