× ADOC: Inmate fatally stabbed at Bibb County Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing they say happened Friday morning at the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

Officials said 33-year-old Cedric Jerome Robinson died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked inside one of the dorms at around 8:30 a.m. Robinson was taken to the Bibb Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second inmate, according to officials, was also stabbed during the attack. He was treated at the facility for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said surveillance video inside the dorm caught four inmates attacking Robinson and the second inmate. Prison authorities have identified the suspects in the attack as inmates Dominique Covin, Roderck DeLaune, Anthony Bright, and Byron Epps. Officials say makeshift weapons that were used in the stabbings were recovered.

Robinson was convicted of credit card fraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument in Mobile County in 2016. He was serving a six-year sentence. All four suspects are serving sentences for robbery convictions and are now facing capital murder charges.

It is unclear at this time what led to the attack. Officials have placed the correctional facility on lock down until DOC completes its investigation.