Vanderbilt game is good for Alabama A&M both on and off the field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The final score didn't look good, but Alabama A&M definitely competed with UAB into the third quarter before the Blazers started pulling away. The competition just gets tougher this week with A&M making the trip to Vanderbilt, the second of three straight FBS opponent the Bulldogs are playing to start the season.

These so called "money games" are important for programs like Alabama A&M. Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has said he's all about giving historically black college and universities the exposure and financial support that comes with playing them, something the Bulldogs are very thankful for. "He understands what it takes for us to advance as institutions. It's not just about the football, he understands that there is an economic element that is really important," Alabama A&M head coach James Spady said. "For him to have said that this summer I thought was class of him. For him to have that mindset going forward also class of him. This profession would benefit from having more guys with that kind of class."

A&M won't be a full strength in Saturday's game with four regular contributors sitting out due to injury.