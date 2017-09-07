‘Take Back Our Youth’ event hopes to combat violence in Huntsville’s neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police responded to four shootings in the past week. Officers said they recorded some 7,000 assault reports in 2016. People in the community are tired of the violence.

People in many Huntsville neighborhoods are sick of flashing blue lights indicating crime in their area.

"Everybody talks about, 'hey we need to do this, hey we need to do that, hey we should do that,'" Officer Tory Green with the Huntsville Police Department said. "Well, I'm doing it. We're doing it."

Officer Green grew up in north Huntsville, now he patrols it.

"It's not too late to turn around; it's not too late to make a change," Green said.

Green is trying to improve the neighborhoods he serves and protects. This Monday, September 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Green will be at Sonnie Hereford Elementary. He is one of the organizers for the 'Take Back Our Youth' event. Green said it is a chance for the community to solve issues.

"To raise awareness of the different violent crimes that have been happening in our city, not just in north Huntsville," Green said regarding the goal of the event. "We will have gun shot victims here who are going to speak about how they were running to particular fights and were shot in the leg."

Councilman Devyn Keith also serves Huntsville. Keith knows working together and talking is a simple solution to complex problems. Back in July, he posted a video on his Facebook page, following a large fight between teenagers.

"We grabbed two of the main agitators, and we talked to them," Keith said in the video, describing the situation. "We explained to them that you can't make a bad decision like this because it will truly affect your life, and for a moment, we connected."

Like Green will tell you, where you begin does not decide where you end.

"Due to the community and forums like these, I made better decisions," Green said, reflecting on his past.

Those better decisions put him on the right side of the law. Now, he hopes you will attend the 'Take Back Our Youth' event on Monday, September 11. In addition to the victims of gun violence, victims' mothers and other community supporters will speak on a panel.

Organizers are also selling "Just a Kid from Huntsville " t-shirts. If you would like to order one, email Officer Green at torygreen65@gmail.com.