Russellville PD and multiple agencies searching for theft suspects

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Law enforcement agencies across north Alabama are looking for two theft suspects. One of the duo has been caught on camera cashing a forged check. They struck again in Russellville early Thursday morning.

One would wonder, does crime really pay?

Over the last week, Russellville police say this woman is partially responsible for numerous car burglaries. Her accomplice hasn’t been caught on camera yet.

Here she is cashing a stolen check with a forged signature in Madison.

Early Thursday morning the couple was seen breaking into a vehicle and stealing a woman’s purse. Investigators say they are driving a tan Kia SUV with New York plates.

Authorities in Moulton, Hartselle, Decatur and Madison would like to know who she is.

Muscle Shoals police pick-up this week’s most wanted. David Edgar has outstanding arrest warrants for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Michael Gargus has an arrest warrant with Muscle Shoals police for theft of property.

David Byrd failed to show up for court in Muscle Shoals and an arrest warrant for DUI was issued on his behalf.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line right this minute if you can help law enforcement track any of these people down.

If you do help with an arrest a cash reward will be put in your pocket.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. If texting is preferred, write out your message and send it to 274637.

All correspondence is kept anonymous.