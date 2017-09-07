Rogersville VFD remembers fire fighters killed in 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a day in history no-one will every forget. Sixteen years ago when the U.S. was attacked on it’s own soil, hundreds of first responders died while saving others.

“That day they had no idea that this would happen. Within a matter of seconds, 343 lives were lost,” said Morris Lentz, Assistant Fire Chief at Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.

Men and women like Kevin O’Rourke and Michael Cammarata, fire fighters who ran toward harms way. They are being remembered by the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.

“I’m thinking about how their families must have felt, and how they were heroes and they still are to this day,” explained fire fighter Kaitlyn Hendrix. “They are my brothers and they will always be my brothers.”

343 American Flags are being displayed in front of their fire department through Monday’s 9/11 anniversary.

Fire fighters like Hendrix took the time to write each victim’s name on a flag and fire hose.

“When I read the names on the fire hose and I see the name on the flag I honestly get chills,” stated Lentz. “Because that is somebodies father, that’s somebodies husband, that is a human being.”

It’s a humbling experience to visit the display, and one the Rogersville Fire Department proudly does as a service to their residents.

“It’s our job to pass on the information, and to memorialize what they risked their life doing,” said Hendrix.

And each name displayed would likely run toward harms way again; it’s just who they were.

The department plans to have a memorial service Sunday afternoon in remembrance of their brothers and sisters who died on 9/11.