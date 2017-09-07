National Forests waive camping fees for evacuees in the Southern Region
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service announced they are immediately waiving fees and making all undamaged campgrounds available for people who were recently displaced by the hurricane season.
Many National Forests were impacted by recent storms and as a result, some of the region’s campgrounds are closed.
The Forest Service asks that evacuees call ahead or check websites to determine what is open and available. Evacuees are also asked to check with the individual campgrounds when requesting a campsite.
Here is a list of forestry websites for more information on campgrounds in the Southern Region:
- National Forests and Grasslands in Texas – (936) 639-8501
- Kisatchie National Forest – (318) 473-7160
- National Forests in Mississippi – (601) 965-1600
- National Forests in Alabama – (334) 832-4470
- National Forests in Florida – (850) 523-8500
- Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest – (770) 297-3000
- Ouachita National Forest – (501) 321-5202
- Ozark-St. Francis National Forests – (479) 964-7200
- Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area – (800) 525-7077
- Daniel Boone National Forest – (859) 745-3100
- Cherokee National Forest – (423) 476-9700
- National Forests in North Carolina – (828) 257-4200
- Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests – (803) 561-4000
- George Washington and Jefferson National Forests – (540) 265-5100