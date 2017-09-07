× National Forests waive camping fees for evacuees in the Southern Region

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service announced they are immediately waiving fees and making all undamaged campgrounds available for people who were recently displaced by the hurricane season.

Many National Forests were impacted by recent storms and as a result, some of the region’s campgrounds are closed.

The Forest Service asks that evacuees call ahead or check websites to determine what is open and available. Evacuees are also asked to check with the individual campgrounds when requesting a campsite.

Here is a list of forestry websites for more information on campgrounds in the Southern Region: