× Madison County woman shot to death, found in her Meridianville home

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – A 54-year-old woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in Meridianville, according to Madison County’s Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

In a release from the coroner’s office, officials confirm that they found Jana Harbin shot to death in her home on Callaway Lane. Harbin was found shortly after 8 pm.

The coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No further details have been released at this time.