Madison County woman shot to death, found in her Meridianville home
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – A 54-year-old woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in Meridianville, according to Madison County’s Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
In a release from the coroner’s office, officials confirm that they found Jana Harbin shot to death in her home on Callaway Lane. Harbin was found shortly after 8 pm.
The coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
No further details have been released at this time.
34.868412 -86.581457