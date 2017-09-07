× Law Enforcement ask for help locating missing 20-year-old man

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan Alan Sharp, 20, last spoke to his family on September 1st. Now the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

He is from the Lagrange Road area of Leighton, but he was last heard from in Decatur. Authorities say he sent his family a message on September 1st saying he was at the Tennessee Valley Training Center, which provides training for employment.

His family tells law enforcement that’s the last place they know that he was. He did not make it home to Leighton.

Morgan is 5’5, and he weighs approximately 135 pounds. He was driving a 1997 Silver toned Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up.

His family tells law enforcement he has friends around Florence, Russellville and Haleyville that may have spoken with him.

If anyone has any information on his location please call the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741 or call your local 911.