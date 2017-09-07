HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the lone Thursday night game of week 2, Jemison improves to 3-0 shutting out East Limestone 35-0 at Milton Frank Stadium. Check out the highlights!
Jemison shuts out East Limestone on Thursday night
