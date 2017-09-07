Hurricane watch issued for south Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

As of Thursday morning, a hurricane watch is issued for areas in south Florida, including Miami.

Additional areas within the watch include:

Hurricane Irma is expected to approach south Florida midday Saturday before making a possible landfall near Miami on Sunday morning.

Below is the latest information from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Irma Intermediate Advisory Number 34A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

200 PM AST Thu Sep 07 2017

…EYE OF EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE IRMA MOVING BETWEEN

THE NORTH COAST OF HISPANIOLA AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS…

SUMMARY OF 200 PM AST…1800 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…20.7N 70.4W

ABOUT 65 MI…105 KM NNE OF PUERTO PLATA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM SE OF GRAND TURK ISLAND

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…175 MPH…280 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…922 MB…27.23 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita

Beach

* Florida Keys

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le

Mole St. Nicholas

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Central Bahamas

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita

Beach

* Florida Keys

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the

southern border with Haiti

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

* Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, Ciego

de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and

property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

Interests elsewhere in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as

Cuba and Florida should monitor the progress of Irma.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was

located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 70.4 West. Irma is

moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days

with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the eye

of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and

Caicos this afternoon. The hurricane will then move across the

southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the central

Bahamas by Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph (280 km/h) with

higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely

during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a

powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles (295 km). An unofficial observing site on Grand Turk recently

reported a sustained wind of 54 mph (87 km/h) and a gust to 66 mph

(106 km/h).

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force plane was 922

mb (27.23 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is

expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak

surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach, including Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and large breaking

waves will raise water levels ABOVE NORMAL TIDE LEVELS by the

following amounts within the hurricane warning area near and to the

north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Turks and Caicos Islands…15 to 20 ft

Southeastern and central Bahamas…15 to 20 ft

Northwestern Bahamas…5 to 10 ft

Northern coast of the Dominican Republic…3 to 5 ft

Northern coast of Haiti and the Gulf of Gonave…1 to 3 ft

Northern coast of Cuba in the warning area…5 to 10 ft

Water levels around Puerto Rico should subside today.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected to continue within the

hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic and Haiti today.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the southeastern

Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands later today with tropical

storm conditions expected within the next several hours. These

conditions will spread into the central Bahamas by tonight or early

Friday.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the

watch area in Cuba by Friday. Tropical storm conditions are

expected to begin within the warning area in Cuba tonight.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas Friday

night and Saturday.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Florida

by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Saturday.

RAINFALL: Irma is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Saturday evening:

Northeast Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands…

additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches

Much of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos…8 to 12 inches, isolated

20 inches

Andros Island and Bimini, Bahamas…12 to 16 inches, isolated 25

inches

Northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…4 to 10 inches,

isolated 15 inches

Southern Dominican Republic and southern Haiti…2 to 5 inches

Eastern and central Cuba…4 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches

Southeast Florida and the upper Florida Keys…8 to 12 inches,

isolated 20 inches

Lower Florida Keys…2 to 5 inches

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods

and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Irma are affecting the northern Leeward

Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the southeastern Bahamas,

the Turks and Caicos Islands, the northern coast of the Dominican

Republic, and should start affecting portions of the southeast

coast of the United States later today and tonight. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

Forecaster Avila