Governor Kay Ivey makes official announcement, plans to run for Governor

Governor Kay Ivey is officially entering the governor’s race. She announced today she is running for a full term as Alabama’s governor next year. That’s according to our news partner AL.com.

“Four months ago, I was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “There hasn’t been a more humbling moment in my life. That so many of you have supported and prayed for me and my team means the world–and it’s our highest honor to serve you.

“I took over at one of that darkest times in our state’s memory. I’m proud to say we’ve steadied the ship. Now it’s time to steer it to continued conservative progress and prosperity.”

Ivey has already been campaigning for the position and taking contributions for the campaign.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who is also running for governor, issued the following statement:

“I welcome Governor Ivey to the discussions we have been having over the last few months – conversations about jobs, infrastructure, and education,” said Battle. “These are the same core topics the Battle For Alabama campaign was built on. Since I announced in April my intention to run for governor, I’ve traveled the state and shared my plan on how to improve job creation and recruitment statewide, what it takes to make better infrastructure investments, and how to create an education system that will power job growth for the next generation of students.”