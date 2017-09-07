Food in coolers still too warm, employee mixing personal and customer food in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 10:05 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10PM, September 7, 2017

Stanfield's River Bottom Grille

1050 Claybourn Liles Drive, Florence

Violations:

  • Inspectors found a cooler holding chicken and shrimp at temperatures that were too warm
  • There were no paper towels at the kitchen hand sink or bar
  • Potatoes, corn, and mushrooms were being stored at hazardous temperatures
  • River Bottom Grille scores a 73

Store N Deli

119 North Cedar Street, Florence

Violations:

  • Mold in the ice machine
  • An employee’s food sitting on a table with utensils and customer food
  • The walk in cooler was keeping chicken too warm
  • Store N Deli scores an 87

Sun Café

930 Old Monrovia Road, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Scrubbers and sponges were being stored in the hand sink
  • No sanitizer in the dish machine
  • Sun Café scores an 84

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Jerry's Outback Pizza scores a 99

1180 Riverton Rd, Huntsville