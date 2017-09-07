Food in coolers still too warm, employee mixing personal and customer food in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Stanfield's River Bottom Grille
1050 Claybourn Liles Drive, Florence
Violations:
- Inspectors found a cooler holding chicken and shrimp at temperatures that were too warm
- There were no paper towels at the kitchen hand sink or bar
- Potatoes, corn, and mushrooms were being stored at hazardous temperatures
- River Bottom Grille scores a 73
Store N Deli
119 North Cedar Street, Florence
Violations:
- Mold in the ice machine
- An employee’s food sitting on a table with utensils and customer food
- The walk in cooler was keeping chicken too warm
- Store N Deli scores an 87
Sun Café
930 Old Monrovia Road, Huntsville
Violations:
- Scrubbers and sponges were being stored in the hand sink
- No sanitizer in the dish machine
- Sun Café scores an 84
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Jerry's Outback Pizza scores a 99
1180 Riverton Rd, Huntsville