Fed up with flooding – Madison County neighborhood urges commissioner to solve a wet problem

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Members of a Madison County community are fed up because their subdivision continues to flood time and time again. Whitt Haven subdivision residents claim they've reached out to their county commissioner multiple times about the problem, but nothing has been fixed.

Mary Geier said it's time for the commission to step up. "They have never been here when this flood happens. We have given them pictures before. I think this will be the third time we have been back to these folks asking for help." Geier said there have been three times in the last six years when flooding was a problem.

Tonight, community members reached out to their commissioner for help one more time at a meeting about the issue.

Geier said her house has not flooded, but her neighbors' properties have. She said it's upsetting. She wants to sell her home one day and knows this will hurt those chances. "It's not normal for this kind of thing to happen if there is adequate drainage in the neighborhood," she explained.

She has a theory that a nearby farm may be the cause of the issue.

She has lived in her home for 12 years and says flooding hasn't been a problem in the neighborhood until the recent years. "The owners of the farm have installed drain tiles. These drain tiles are now dumping water into the same area where our neighborhood goes," Geier said.

She said something has to be done to make sure water drains out of the neighborhood during heavy rain.

One resident told WHNT that when it flooded in 2016, they were stuck with a $30,000 repair bill. The owner said everything was destroyed, including their vehicles.