Authorities search for “armed and dangerous” suspect in Meridianville murder

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Landon Lee Harbin, wanted in connection to the shooting death of of 54-year-old Jana Harbin.

Sheriff Blake Dorning confirmed that Jana Harbin was found shot to death when deputies responded to a welfare check on Wednesday night in Meridianville.

Investigators identified Landon Lee Harbin as a suspect in the case. Harbin is described as a 23-year-old white male with a beard, 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 lbs, with red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Harbin was last seen driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with an Alabama fire fighter tag #58791F.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant with a murder charge for Harbin and consider him to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256)722-7181 or your local law enforcement.