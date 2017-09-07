Auburn preparing for stout Clemson defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Whether Auburn can win individual matchups, specifically against Clemson's stout defensive line and secondary could be the deciding factor in Saturday's marquee game.

While both No. 13 Auburn and No. 3 Clemson have seen dramatic changes to their offenses since last year's meeting on the Plains, both with new starting quarterbacks, running backs and lead wide receivers, both teams return an outstanding core of defensive personnel.

Auburn's challenge will be in protecting Jarrett Stidham from Clemson defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins and when they do, having receivers win battles against corner Ryan Carter, Mark Fields and Trayvon Mullen.

