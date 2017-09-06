× Son of legendary football coach Frank Broyles aims to offer help, hope to local families dealing with Alzheimer’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jack Broyles, son of the legendary University of Arkansas head football coach, Frank Broyles is coming to Huntsville to share his family’s story of Alzheimer’s.

Jack, Chairman Emeritus of the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, lost his mother and father to Alzheimer’s and is passionate about educating the public about this disease.

There will be two presentations on September 19 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event at the US Space and Rocket Center is being hosted by Oak Tree Financial Services, LLC, American Beacon Advisors and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Topics will include:

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and other dementias

• The 10 early detection signs

• Planning for the cost associated with the disease

• Preparing and executing legal, financial and medical documents

• Resources available for patients, caregivers and their families

Where To Get Help:

• Care consultation

• Referrals for services and care

• http://www.alz.org

• 1-800-272-3900

• Locally at: 117-A Longwood Dr. SE Huntsville, AL 35801 256-880–1575

Space is limited and reservations are required.

To reserve your space, please click here.