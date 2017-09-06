Saban says he’s “probably not” worth $11 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - It's been four months since Nick Saban received a hefty raise and a contract extension to boot. The new pact, which was approved by the Alabama's board of trustees in May, would keep Saban in charge of the football program until 2024 and included a signing bonus that pushed his compensation figure into the eight-figure range in 2017.

This year, the Crimson Tide head coach will make $11.150 million.

On Wednesday, a reporter from a national outlet asked Saban if he was worth it.

