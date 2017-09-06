Publix partnering with American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As communities in southeast Texas start the rebuilding process what they need now, more than ever, are monetary donations.

More than 700 miles away from the devastation in Texas, is the Publix on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. That's where employees and customers are helping from afar.

"Recently we started collecting for our disaster relief program which benefits the Red Cross," said store manager, Ben Robb. "All the funds donated by our customers go to the Red Cross at the end of the campaign."

If you go into a Publix, you'll see a white piece of paper at every register asking for any monetary donation you can give.

This is a long-term relationship between the Red Cross and Publix going on for about 20-years.

"It really ramped up in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit," said Robb. "Customers began asking for that program to be activated for that reason. So when Hurricane Harvey came through, customers were asking for it again so we're happy to do that as past of supporting our community."

Store manager, Ben Robb, says the fund has been a huge hit at the store and it's just a part of the Publix mission statement, to be involved in their communities.

The partnership with the American Red Cross is active in all 1,054 Publix stores in the country.