MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The power has been restored for northwest Madison County. Huntsville Utilities says the outage that reached from Harvest Road, south to Nick Davis Road, and from the Limestone County Line over to Highway 53 is now fixed.

Utilities crews determined a fallen tree limb to be the reason for the outage. It happened near the substation. The service was restored around 6:55 a.m.