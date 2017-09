× Police investigating shooting near University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are investigating a shooting near University Drive in the Lancewood & Boxwood Drive area. The reports came in just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police confirm one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators had blocked two lanes of northbound traffic on University Drive for the investigation. As of 10:30 p.m. all lanes are now open.