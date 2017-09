LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Have you seen Tonya Stults? The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says a family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday. They hope you can help find her.

Tonya stands approximately 5’04” tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown/blonde hair.

Her last known location was in the Oakland and Rhodesville communities.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5757.