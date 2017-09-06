Escaped tiger near Atlanta found, shot by police

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. – Police officers found and shot a tiger spotted in Henry County, Georgia overnight. Someone first saw the tiger in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, according to the CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

An officer reported seeing the animal, as did several who called 911.

Officers shot the tiger after seeing it jump the fence to a home in the area just after 6:00 a.m. They say they made the decision to shoot because they don’t have tranquilizer guns, and didn’t want to wait until the guns arrived. The officers said they were most worried about the morning hours as the school day approached. They didn’t want to take any chances that children may be in danger at bus stops.

JUST IN: Here's the #tiger that was on the loose in a Henry Co neighborhood; we've blurred slightly @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/SMKbTWnGGW — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) September 6, 2017

Authorities still don’t seem to know where the tiger came from. An animal sanctuary in the are says all its tigers are accounted for. They released the following statement: