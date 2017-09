LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters in Lawrence County spent their night on County Road 150 after dozens of hay bales caught fire overnight. They say this is the third time first responders have been called to the property since Tuesday.

A Lawrence County deputy told us there were roughly 40-50 hay bales on fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

A Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Deputy says around 40-50 hay bales caught fire. @whnt pic.twitter.com/JTu0rVzQZz — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) September 6, 2017

Hay fire on CR 150 in Lawrence Co. No injuries. @whnt 3rd time responders have been here since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/etyCPyle9P — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) September 6, 2017