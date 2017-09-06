× Court gives defendants in UNA sexual assault lawsuit deadline to respond

FLORENCE, Ala. – The federal court hearing a recently filed Title IX lawsuit against the University of North Alabama has set a date where defendants must answer the claims made in the bombshell complaint.

The complaint claims the university did not appropriately respond to an alleged sexual assault of a student by her professor. That university initially appeared to accuse the student, only known as Jane Doe, of trying to extor the university for money. However, a follow-up statement conceded that the accused professor, David Dickerson, did, in fact, violate university policy.

However, public records show Dickerson received $10,000-per-month while on paid leave from UNA, as UNA dealt with the initial accusations.

Dickerson faced another very public rape accusation while he was running for US Senate in 2006. The charges were dropped in that case, and state records don’t show any current charges against Dickerson in Alabama. He has lost another teaching job at a university since the lawsuit.

The complaint names a number of university officials along with the university itself.

The defendants have been given until September 22 to respond.