Car break-ins on the rise in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence is seeing a sharp increase in the number of burglaries, and law enforcement say citizens are not helping themselves in trying to stop them.

Normally they strike in the middle of the night, thieves check vehicles looking for an opportunity to steal.

“We’ve had more concentrated areas that have been broken into; three different locations in the city that had multiple cars in that same location,” stated Sgt. Greg Cobb with Florence Police Department.

The thieves are hitting subdivisions. Sgt. Cobb said they have been walking through checking for unlocked cars.

The number of break-ins is already out-pacing 2016.

“100 since June 1st; and out of that 100 at least 80 of them were either unlocked, or if it was a soft top like a Jeep Wrangler, or convertible and the top was left down,” Cobb explained.

And police say there are a couple of easy solutions. Lock your vehicle for starters, or “Take It or Trunk It”. Florence police are making the motto a year-around campaign. If you insist on keeping valuables in your car lock them in the trunk, and if not take them with you.

Police said car break-ins are some of the hardest to solve unless the crime is caught on surveillance cameras, which are becoming more and more popular among home owners.