Talladega Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway offer free campground space for Irma evacuees

ATLANTA, Ga. – Florida residents are getting ready for what could be one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history.

Already several counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders and Florida Gov. Rick Scott says to expect more evacuations across the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, the powerful Category 5 storm plowing through the Caribbean.

“If you’re told to evacuate, get out quickly,” Scott said Wednesday. “We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to come near our state.”

Based on Irma’s projected path, which includes Florida’s heavily populated eastern coast, the enormous storm could create one of the largest mass evacuations in US history, CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties combined have about 6 million people.

The issue then becomes where can that many evacuees go?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway announced they will open its camping facilities free of charge to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the storm.

Hurricane #Irma evacuees seeking refuge are welcome to stay with us for free.

The Speedway facilities are equipped to handle thousands of campers during its annual NASCAR weekend. They will open both RV and tent campgrounds and the shower and restroom station to any interested evacuees beginning September 7.

Those interested in RV or tent camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway can click here for a detailed map.

For more information, contact the Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

The Talladega Superspeedway mad a similar announcement on their website.

Talladega officials stated they will open a portion of the campgrounds, the shower and restroom facilities, as well as water hookups on gravel and grassy areas. The offer is free to any evacuee seeking temporary refuge, beginning September 7 at 9 a.m.

Talladega is on the largest property in NASCAR and will be opening Winner’s Walk I, a camping area near turn one of the 2.66-mile long track for RVs, campers, trailers and other vehicles.

“Our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch stated. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”