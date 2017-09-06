× 62-year-old Huntsville man died from blunt force trauma, murder investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirmed on Wednesday that 62-year-old Neal Boykin of Huntsville was killed by blunt force trauma. Police began a death investigation for the case on Saturday, but they have now confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation centers around a home on the 2100 block of Medaris Road in northwest Huntsville.

Police were called for a welfare check on Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found Boykin dead inside.

Huntsville Police previously told us they were waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death.