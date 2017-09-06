62-year-old Huntsville man died from blunt force trauma, murder investigation underway
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirmed on Wednesday that 62-year-old Neal Boykin of Huntsville was killed by blunt force trauma. Police began a death investigation for the case on Saturday, but they have now confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The investigation centers around a home on the 2100 block of Medaris Road in northwest Huntsville.
Police were called for a welfare check on Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found Boykin dead inside.
Huntsville Police previously told us they were waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
34.787602 -86.581893