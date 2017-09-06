× 24-year-old shot in Henagar; father charged with obstruction, resisting arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that they say happened during a domestic dispute between a father and son.

Authorities responded to the shooting on County Road 739 in Henagar at around 9:30 p.m. on September 5.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said that when his deputies and investigators, the Ider Police, and Alabama State Troopers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency crews transported the man to Erlanger Hospital for surgery. The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on his condition.

A forensic science investigator was called from Jacksonville State University to help process the scene.

Authorities arrested the gunshot victim’s father, 53-year-old Scott K. Slaton at the scene and charged him with Obstructing Government Operations and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Harris said “This is an unfortunate incident that occurred and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. This is still an ongoing investigation and as we continue to compile information and evidence it will be possible that more charges will be added, if not we will send this case to Grand Jury for further review.”