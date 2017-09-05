Woman accused of using Facebook to lure underage sex victim, charged with human trafficking

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Vinemont woman, Stephanie Nichole Weaver, faces charges of sodomy, human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for a sex act.

Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office say Weaver met a juvenile victim on Facebook and then traveled to Ohio to meet the victim in person. Weaver admitted to investigators that she knew the victim’s age. Investigators say that didn’t stop her from having a sexual relationship with the minor in Ohio as well as after they traveled back to Cullman County.

The minor was reported as a runaway in the home state of Ohio.

“This case is disturbing on many levels. I tell parents all the time to always watch who your children are talking to on social media because predators use social media. Also, it shows that predators will drive hundreds of miles, so we as parents and law enforcement have to stay vigilant in this new social media age” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank our investigators for their prompt and immediate work in this case.”

Weaver is being held on a $150,000 bond.