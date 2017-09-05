Wednesday’s weather brings a mid-October feel to early September!

Showers moving out, cooler air arrives, and Irma moves through the Leeward Islands

A strong cold front passing through on Tuesday dropped temperatures and brought a good soaking to most communities: up to two inches of rain on Sand Mountain, but precious little around the Huntsville area. Rain leaves, and cooler air comes in to stay for the long haul!

A fantastic few days lie just ahead: highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s/50s, sunshine, and very low humidity through Friday. Our nice weather here won’t grab the headlines like what’s happening to the southeast, though. Hurricane Irma is an extremely powerful Category Five hurricane headed for the Lesser Antillies tonight, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, as well as the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday.

Hurricane Irma: ‘Irma’ is one of the strongest storms on record in the Atlantic. In fact, with Hurricane Hunter measured winds at 185 miles per hour, it’s tied for the second-strongest storm (only Allen in 1980 was stronger at 190 miles per hour).

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast only goes out five days, and there’s a good reason for that. The final point in that forecast is the farthest out into the future a reasonable estimate can be made. We see a trend toward a northward turn Sunday into Monday taking it into Florida, but there is a slim chance it could not make the turn and wind up in the middle of the Gulf. That would be a threat from Texas around to Florida.

