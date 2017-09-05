Tuesday Evening Update: Hurricane Irma Now A Category 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma continued to strengthen Tuesday and is now a Category 5 hurricane headed towards the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane Hunters will continue to investigate Irma to ensure that we have the best data to work with while monitoring the storms over the next week.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles, including Antigua and Barbuda. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the southern islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Farther west, advisories are now being posted for the Greater Antilles as well. This includes a Hurricane Warning for Puerto Rico and the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.

Regarding the U.S. mainland, it is still too early to determine exactly where Irma will go, and how strong it will be. Accurate forecasting of its track is still a handful of days away.

The most likely impact will be to the Florida Peninsula, where Irma could bring significant rainfall and winds. There is still a chance that the storm could turn towards the north sooner than is currently expected and track closer to the Carolinas. There is also a slim chance that the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico, putting the primary impact closer to the western coastline of Florida.

At this time, it looks likely that the Tennessee Valley will stay on the dry side of the storm, meaning we do not expect more than a slim chance of rain from the fringe Irma early next week. Of course, this forecast is still changeable so stay tuned for updates.

The Advisory from the National Hurricane Center is in full below: