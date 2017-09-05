Tropical Depression 13 Develops in The Gulf of Mexico Tuesday

A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen Tuesday afternoon. The tropical depression is producing winds up to 30 mph and will likely continue to strengthen into a tropical storm over the warm Gulf waters. Regardless of how much it strengthens this storm is not expected to impact the US.

Tropical Depression Thirteen is expected to churn over the Bay of Campeche for a few days before tracking into the coast of Mexico this coming weekend.

The National Hurricane Center’s most recent discussion and advisory on the storm is below: