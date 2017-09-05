Tropical Depression 13 Develops in The Gulf of Mexico Tuesday

A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen Tuesday afternoon. The tropical depression is producing winds up to 30 mph and will likely continue to strengthen into a tropical storm over the warm Gulf waters. Regardless of how much it strengthens this storm is not expected to impact the US.
Tropical Depression Thirteen is expected to churn over the Bay of Campeche for a few days before tracking into the coast of Mexico this coming weekend.
The National Hurricane Center’s most recent discussion and advisory on the storm is below:
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Thirteen Advisory Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132017
400 PM CDT Tue Sep 05 2017
…DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE SOUTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO…
…EXPECTED TO MOVE LITTLE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS…
SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…22.4N 96.7W
ABOUT 80 MI…125 KM E OF TAMPICO MEXICO
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…E OR 90 DEGREES AT 2 MPH…4 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the Mexican state of Veracruz should monitor the
progress of the depression.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen
was located near latitude 22.4 North, longitude 96.7 West. The
depression is moving toward the east near 2 mph (4 km/h), and the
system should drift eastward and southward during the next couple
of days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is
expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb…29.77 inches.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None