× Tennessee Titans Scavenger Hunt in Huntsville | Here’s how you can win!

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. — The Tennessee Titans are introducing Titans Fan Week in correlation to #RandomActsOfKickoff – a promotion across the NFL that is getting everyone pumped for the kick off of the 2017 NFL Season!

The Titans are including something special in their Fan Week… a scavenger hunt!

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, a Titans Scavenger Hunt will take place across the region. They’ll be doing a giveaway in a different location on the 17th minute of every hour from 7:17 a.m. to 7:17 p.m.

And what’s the ultimate prize? A Derrick Henry Autographed Alabama helmet and other merchandise provided by the Titans going to second and third-place winners.

If you’re in Huntsville, here’s how you can win:

At 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans will post a photo to their Instagram page. That photo will show the helmet in an undisclosed location in Huntsville. You need to recognize the location, get there as fast as you can, and claim your prize! WHNT News 19 team members will be at the location to hand out the prizes.

Make sure you’re following them on Instagram so you don’t miss the post!