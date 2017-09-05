× Point Mallard releases attendance numbers for 2017 water park season

DECATUR, Ala. – With the unofficial end of summer in the rearview, the splashing of water at Point Mallard is replaced with silence, and locks on the water park’s entrance.

“We had a fabulous 2017 season here at the water park,” said Nicole Belcher, the park’s marketing director.

The park sold 8,040 passes, and had 158,717 visitors since they opened just before Memorial Day. They sold more tickets than they did last year, but had 165,120 visitors during the 2016 season.

“Our numbers probably were not as strong as we would have liked them to have been,” said Belcher. “But that’s to be attributed to the weather, we had a lot more rain this year the we did last year.”

Plus, this year they introduced weather discount tickets. So visitors who were at the park for a over an hour on days where the weather turned ugly, they were able to get a discounted entry pass for another day.

Their total season runs less than 90 days, and in that time, they sold 983 weather discount passes.

This year the park brought in a total of $2,148,383.00, about $35,000 less than last year.

During the offseason, they will be doing routine maintenance.

Belcher tells WHNT News 19 that, although the park just closed, it won’t be long before they post sales for 2018 passes on their website and Facebook page.