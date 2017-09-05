× Madison County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection to homicide investigation on Dexter Circle

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An arrest has been made in a homicide investigation in Madison County.

Sheriff Blake Dorning said that deputies were called to a shooting on Dexter Circle on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found 21-year-old Christopher Hamlett dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Investigators said they believe 44-year-old Sammie Lee Driskel was involved in the shooting.

Driskell has been charged with murder and is currently in the Madison County Detention facility on a $50,000 bond.