Law enforcement and Alabama Music Hall of Fame prepare for auditions

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – It’s the calm before the storm. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame is being thrust onto the national stage Thursday with auditions for American Idol taking place in Tuscumbia.

The marquee is already flashing auditions are coming. Several thousand people are expected to come from all over the southeast.

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be getting a lot of attention.

“This has been a big whirlwind. It started about three months ago and you know daily things change,” stated Alabama Music Hall of Fame Manager Dixie Griffin.

Some of those changes were talked about Tuesday morning. Around the circle at Colbert EMA, state and local agencies were trying to get on the same page.

“For us, it’s an all hands on deck including myself, that will be out at the Hall of Fame all day,” said Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.

The talent show auditions is the first event of it’s kind in the Shoals. Law enforcement from the two counties have banded together to ensure it goes smooth.

“We want everyone to be aware, be patient with us during that day as the event goes on,” stated Logan.

One of the biggest concerns right now for law enforcement is the congestion on Highway 72. The Alabama Department of Transportation has already said there wouldn’t be any left turns into the Hall of Fame.

Alabama State Troopers are saying there will be no parking on the shoulders or north-side of the highway.

“We’re afraid of pedestrian accidents, stuff like that,” explained Lt. Mike Smallwood with Tuscumbia Police. “Hopefully we will be able to fit everybody inside the Hall of Fame (grounds), hopefully.”

Law enforcement are asking the public if they plan to go to the Hall of Fame on Thursday, allow some extra time and watch for traffic message boards.

Dixie Griffin has learned to go with the flow. She said the final plans have yet to be talked about, and the American Idol bus rolls into town Wednesday morning.

Griffin said auditions will not be taking place inside the hall of fame, they are going to set up a tent in a field right next to the building so they can get people in and out quickly.

The doors to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be open during auditions. Visitors can get a glimpse of the talent Alabama has already showcased.