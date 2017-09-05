× High School Football Match-ups: Week 2

Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, September 7, through Friday, September 8.

We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage on Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1-800-533-TV19 (8819), or tweet @whnt or @whnt_sports.

Thursday 9/7

East Limestone @ Jemison (Milton Frank Stadium)

Friday 9/8

Bob Jones @ James Clemens

Buckhorn @ Sparkman

Grissom @ Huntsville (Milton Frank Stadium)

Albertville @ Cullman

Oxford @ Brewer

Southside Gadsden @ Fort Payne

Hartselle @ Athens

Austin @ Decatur

Columbia @ Hazel Green

Muscle Shoals @ Florence

Hayden @ West Point

Alexandria @ Arab

Guntersville @ Boaz

Scottsboro @ Crossville

Douglas @ Etowah

Brooks @ Ardmore

JP2 @ Lawrence County

Russellville @ Lee (Louis Crews Stadium)

North Jackson @ DAR

Madison Academy @ Sardis

Madison County @ Hatton

Westminster Christian @ Randolph

Deshler @ Central Florence

Rogers @ Danville

Priceville @ West Limestone

Holly Pond @ JB Pennington

Brindlee Mountain @ New Hope

Pisgah @ Geraldine

North Sand Mountain @ Plainview

Cedar Bluff @ Sylvania

Colbert Heights @ Clements

East Lawrence @ Colbert County

Elkmont @ Lexington

West Morgan @ Lauderdale County

Fyffe @ Asburry

Collinsville @ Ider

Section @ Gaston

Cleveland @ Falkville

Tanner @ West End

Red Bay @ Mars Hill

Lamar County @ Phil Campbell

Sheffield @ Sulligent

Coosa Christian @ Valley Head

Jacksonville Christian Academy @ Woodville

Decatur Heritage @ Hackelburg

RA Hubbard @ Summiton Christian

Cherokee @ Phillips Bear Creek

Tharptown @ Shoals Christian

Waterloo @ Vina