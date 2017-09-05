High School Football Match-ups: Week 2
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, September 7, through Friday, September 8.
Thursday 9/7
East Limestone @ Jemison (Milton Frank Stadium)
Friday 9/8
Bob Jones @ James Clemens
Buckhorn @ Sparkman
Grissom @ Huntsville (Milton Frank Stadium)
Albertville @ Cullman
Oxford @ Brewer
Southside Gadsden @ Fort Payne
Hartselle @ Athens
Austin @ Decatur
Columbia @ Hazel Green
Muscle Shoals @ Florence
Hayden @ West Point
Alexandria @ Arab
Guntersville @ Boaz
Scottsboro @ Crossville
Douglas @ Etowah
Brooks @ Ardmore
JP2 @ Lawrence County
Russellville @ Lee (Louis Crews Stadium)
North Jackson @ DAR
Madison Academy @ Sardis
Madison County @ Hatton
Westminster Christian @ Randolph
Deshler @ Central Florence
Rogers @ Danville
Priceville @ West Limestone
Holly Pond @ JB Pennington
Brindlee Mountain @ New Hope
Pisgah @ Geraldine
North Sand Mountain @ Plainview
Cedar Bluff @ Sylvania
Colbert Heights @ Clements
East Lawrence @ Colbert County
Elkmont @ Lexington
West Morgan @ Lauderdale County
Fyffe @ Asburry
Collinsville @ Ider
Section @ Gaston
Cleveland @ Falkville
Tanner @ West End
Red Bay @ Mars Hill
Lamar County @ Phil Campbell
Sheffield @ Sulligent
Coosa Christian @ Valley Head
Jacksonville Christian Academy @ Woodville
Decatur Heritage @ Hackelburg
RA Hubbard @ Summiton Christian
Cherokee @ Phillips Bear Creek
Tharptown @ Shoals Christian
Waterloo @ Vina