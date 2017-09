× Death investigation under way in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is trying to figure out what led up to the death of a 62-year-old man. Police found him over the weekend when they were called on a welfare check.

They found the man at a home on the 2100 block of Medaris Road.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the man died.

