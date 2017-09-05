Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway & wide receiver Kyle Davis set to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Kamryn Pettway's return comes at an ideal time for Auburn.

After serving a one-game suspension to open the season, Pettway will return for No. 13 Auburn when it travels to take on No. 3 Clemson this Saturday at 6 p.m. The return of Pettway, who led Auburn in rushing and led the SEC in yards per game, gives Auburn's backfield a big boost -- especially with the uncertainty surrounding the status of fellow running back Kerryon Johnson.

"It's a good thing to have Kam Pettway back in the flow of things," receiver Ryan Davis said. "It also opens up more things and gives the opponent more things to worry about, so having Kam Pettway is always a good thing."

